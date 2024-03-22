Shanna Moakler praises how son Landon Barker and ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio handled their public split while exclusively speaking to Life & Style.

“I think they both handled it very maturely and as adults,” Shanna, 48, tells Life & Style about Landon, 20, and Charli, 19, adding that she and Landon haven’t spoken too much about the situation.

The former couple announced their split in February after more than one year of dating. “Hey everyone, I would like to let you know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Landon wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!”

“I think their statement they made publicly shows that they’re both amicable and they’re good friends,” Shanna continues, adding that Landon and Charli are “both young” and “you never know what can happen in the future.”

The model shares that she’s “very proud of the way that they handled it,” noting that it can be difficult to end a relationship in the public eye. However, she states that they handled it “much more mature than” she would have at their age.

In addition to Landon, Shanna shares daughter Alabama Barker with ex-husband Travis Barker. She is also the mother to Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Landon and Charli started dating in June 2022, and were so serious that he got a tattoo of Charli’s eye on his arm in June 2023. Despite clearly being in love, they also faced roadblocks in their relationship and revealed they briefly split during an October 2023 episode of The D’Amelio Show.

“Landon said, ‘Char just broke up with me,’” Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio, explained during the episode, recalling the messages she exchanged with the “Friends With Your Ex” singer at the time. “I said, ‘What the f–k happened?’” Texts on the screen showed Landon explaining that he “did some bulls–t” and didn’t “wanna drag you into it.”

Courtesy of Crazy Horse 3

The pair reconciled soon after, and fans didn’t learn they briefly called it quits until the episode aired.

Not only did Shanna praise how Landon and Charli handled their split, but the reality star also teased her upcoming birthday party at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas on Friday, March 22. “I actually celebrated my birthday there 10 years ago,” she tells Life & Style about the venue. “I absolutely love my Crazy Horse family over there. They’re always so good to me.”

Shanna adds that they “take such great care” of her and she expects that the evening will “be a lot of fun.”