Landon Barker ​opened up about being diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in a Monday, March 4, TikTok video.

“Hi guys, I figured I’d speak on this eventually,” Landon, 20, said. “But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourettes.”

The oldest son of Travis Barker continued, “I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool. I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of my tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

​Today, his most common ​tics include shaking his head and rolling his jaw.

“Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-wracking environments for me. But I thought I’d just share, because why not,” he added.

Tourette syndrome is a nervous system disorder that involves uncontrollable and repetitive movements or sounds, called motor and vocal “tics,” per Mayo Clinic. The ​National Institute of Health (NIH) estimated that between 350,000 and 450,000 children and adults in the ​United States were living with the condition in 2022.

News of Landon’s diagnosis came one month after he announced that he and his ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio had split after one year of dating. Landon shared the news with fans in a February 4 Instagram Story, in which he said they had broken up to “focus on [themselves].”

“We are still friends and have so much love for each other,” he added at the time. “I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions.”

​In 2023, the son of the Blink-182 drummer made headlines when he revealed that he hadn’t yet held his baby brother, Rocky Barker, nearly a month after his ​stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, gave birth.

“I actually haven’t even held it,” Landon said during a November 2023 appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio. He added that he was “rooting for a little girl” because he wanted to maintain his title as the “only Barker boy.”

One month later, Landon’s rocker dad made waves when he gifted his oldest son and daughter, Alabama Barker, brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for Christmas. Each luxury car set Travis back more than $140,000.

Landon and Alabama, 18, are the children of Travis and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The former couple welcomed Landon in October 2003 and Alabama in December 2005 before calling it quits in 2008.