These gifts won’t fit under the Christmas tree. Travis Barker gave his son Landon Barker and daughter, Alabama Barker, shiny new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for Christmas, each with a price tag of more than $140,000.

Alabama, who turned 18 on Christmas Eve, shared videos of herself and brother Landon, 20, receiving the lavish gifts on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 25. Two black G-Wagons were parked in the driveway with giant red bows on the hoods.

“What the f–k!” Alabama said in one clip as Landon ran down the driveway with excitement. Over the video, she wrote a sweet message for Travis, 48: “I love you!!” The influencer also shared a video of herself behind the wheel of her new ride.

The 2024 model of the G-Wagon starts at a price of $139,900.

Landon shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Shanna’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shared with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Meanwhile, Travis is a stepfather to wife Kourtney Kardashian’s kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

The couple expanded their brood once more by welcoming son Rocky Thirteen on November 4. Kourtney, 44, has yet to speak about her birth experience or her early days with their little boy. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 16 that the Kardashians star is “so in love” with Rocky.

“There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy,” the insider added.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Alabama and Landon, meanwhile, were both excited to have a baby sibling.

“I just think having another family member is always awesome,” Alabama told E! News in September. “Getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”

On the Zach Sang Show that month, Landon said he was hoping for a girl but was still “super happy” for Kourtney and Travis. After Rocky’s arrival, the musician said on SiriusXM TikTok Radio that he hadn’t held his brother yet and didn’t intend on changing any diapers.

It seems Kourtney was determined to make this holiday season extra special. She shared glimpses of their new and old Christmas traditions on Instagram, including Elf on the Shelf, gingerbread houses and stockings, all with Rocky’s name on them.

On December 22, the mom of four showed Rocky to the world for the first time. She posted a carousel of photos featuring their son’s tiny feet and head as she and Traivs took turns cradling him in their arms.

“ROCKY,” she captioned the post with a black heart.