Shanna Moakler revealed that she is no longer competing with ex-husband Travis Barker when it comes to parenting.

While appearing on the Friday, May 31, episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Shanna, 49, admitted that she used to compare herself to Travis, 48, when it came to their parenting abilities. “I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago,” she shared. “I was like, ‘You win. Like, you’re the winner.’”

Shanna added that Travis “is a very powerful, famous person,” so it was “hard to compete on that level.”

The former couple — who share daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20 — were married from 2004 until 2008. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 musician has always acted as a father figure for her eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While Shanna has made shady comments about Travis and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in the past, she insisted that she’s “happy” for the couple after they welcomed son Rocky in November 2023. “He’s in a good place, the kids love the new baby, my daughter’s obsessed with him and sends me cute pictures,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Rhode Island native has made it clear that she prioritizes her kids over her relationship with her ex. In March, Shanna praised Alabama for how she handles public backlash during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

After stating that she’s “very inspired by [her] youngest daughter,” Shanna said that the teen has “always been very, very true to herself.”

“She’s really been bullied and people have come at her since she was really young,” the mother of three said about Alabama, pointing out that she was born into the spotlight. “And she’s always handled it, I think, way better than I ever could at that age.”

Shanna then said that Alabama has “always stayed true to herself” and shared that her “confidence is mind blowing.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

“I don’t think a lot of people could handle it the way that she does,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum said about how Alabama has handled criticism from social media trolls, including speculation that she’s had plastic surgery. “I’m very proud of who she is as a young woman, and I can’t imagine a lot of people being in the position that she’s in and handling it as well as she does.”

While several fans have shared their theories that Alabama has gone under the knife, both she and her mother have denied plastic surgery allegations. “She’s not having any plastic surgery anytime soon,” Shanna told Life & Style.