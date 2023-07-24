Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is not afraid to admit that he was largely absent for much of his children’s lives and has even thanked Blink-182’s Travis Barker for stepping up to raise his daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

“Look, I didn’t raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due,” Oscar said ahead of the release of his documentary, The Golden Boy. “I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place – I’m obviously a father, and I’m proud of it. But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done. Especially with Barker. He’s obviously stepped up to the plate.”

Atiana – whom Oscar shares with ex-fiancée Shanna Moakler – has had a close bond with the drummer since he married her mother, Shanna Moakler, in October 2004. The 24-year-old remained close to her former stepfather even after he split from Shanna and subsequent marriage to Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022.

In addition to Atiana, Oscar shares sons Jacob and Devon with Toni Alvarado and Angelicque McQueen, respectively. He’s also father to three other children, Oscar, Nina and Victoria, whom he shares with estranged wife Milagros Corretjer.