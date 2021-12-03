Oscar De La Hoya was quite the catch when he and former Miss U.S.A. Shanna Moakler coupled up in 1997. The Golden Boy was professional boxing’s reigning welterweight champion and despite his brutal profession, was so incredibly handsome. While the beauty queen was his first high profile romance, Oscar has had a light dating history ever since their 2000 split.

The pugilist and the beautiful blonde announced their engagement in 1998 after a year of dating. Six months later, the pair welcomed a daughter, Atiana, in March 1999. The couple never made it down the aisle and had a dramatic split after Shanna spotted him taking another woman as his date to an awards show while they were still together.

“I’m sitting in bed, watching the Latin Grammy awards, feeling hurt that he went without me. Then, I see him there with another woman. I was devastated. I had no idea there were any real problems in the relationship until that point,” she told ESPN. Shanna added, “The way he handled the situation with me and our kid was in poor taste and really kind of mean.”

The “other woman” with Oscar at the Latin Grammys was Puerto Rican singer and actress Millie Corretjer. The two met in 2000 as the boxer was trying to break into music and recording his first album and asked Millie to appear in a music video. The pair fell hard for each other and wed in a secret ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on October 5, 2001.

The marriage produced three children: son Oscar Gabriel De La Hoya, born in December 2005, and two daughters, Nina Lauren Nenitte De La Hoya, who was born 2 years to the date after her brother on December 29, 2007, and Victoria Lauren Rose De La Hoya, who came along in January 2014.

After 15 years of marriage, Oscar and Millie split in 2016, but they continued to make public appearances together through 2020. The pair posed lovingly at the 2019 American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019, looking every inch like a couple.

Oscar appears to have found love again, as he debuted new girlfriend, Holly Sonders, in 2021. They were first photographed at paparazzi hotbed Nobu Malibu in August, after he and the sportscaster met two months prior when she interviewed him at a boxing event. The pair made things official by posing together at the George Lopez Foundation’s 14th Celebrity Golf Classic in Southern California on October 4, 2021.

