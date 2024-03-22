Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker reportedly contributed to Scott Disick’s struggles with his weight. The couple tied the knot in May 2022, just four months before the Flip It Like Disick star’s car accident, which left him with back problems that made him immobile for weeks.

“Kourtney’s marriage to Travis took a toll on Scott and as he got bigger he was comparing himself to Travis – and Travis being thin didn’t help,” a source told The Daily Mail on Wednesday, March 20.

The insider added that Scott, 40, “turned to food as his crutch” because he did not want drug and alcohol use to affect his relationship with his and Kourt’s children, Penelope, Mason and Reign.

In August 2022, the reality star rolled his Lamborghini while on his way to pick up Mason, 14, at Kourtney’s home in Calabasas for a movie.

“I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So, the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar,” Scott described during season 3 of The Kardashians in 2023. “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department determined at the time that the cause of the accident was speed and that “alcohol was not a factor.”

Scott Disick/Instagram

The accident caused Scott to have severe back pain for several months and left him unable to stay active, which led to weight gain. As fans saw on The Kardashians, he explored a few treatment options, from physical therapy to spiritual healing. Ultimately, Scott was able to bounce back, and he was spotted looking noticeably leaner in December 2023.

“Scott wasn’t happy about putting on the extra pounds, he hated it really,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “While some of his friends say he put in the hard work by exercising and changing his diet, others say he jumped on the Hollywood Ozempic bandwagon. Either way, he looks good.”

The source added, “He was always pretty fit and lean, but he hasn’t been the same since he rolled his Lamborghini in 2022. His back hurt, he didn’t feel great and before he knew it he had packed on about 20 to 25 pounds.”

Now, however, it’s possible Scott has taken his weight loss too far. After the Kardashians star was spotted out in California earlier in March looking somewhat gaunt, many fans became worried about his health. A source told The Daily Mail that his loved ones are also concerned.

“Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain. This time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn’t stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up,” the insider said. “Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod. But now it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him.”