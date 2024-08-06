Mason Disick is distancing himself from his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, in favor of spending more time with dad Scott Disick. The Lemme founder is gutted by her strained relationship with her eldest son following his decision to move out of her home, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He’s now made the decision not to live with Kourtney anymore,” the insider spills. “She is heartbroken over it. While Kourtney is giving Mason space to work through his feelings, at the end of the day, she blames Scott.”

Kourtney, 45, is undoubtedly the stricter parent of the two, which gives the kids — the exes are also parents to Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9 – more of an incentive to want to spend time at their dad’s house.

“Scott always tries to be the cool dad,” the source shares. “The kids can have all the sugar and junk food they want [at his house], and they can stay up as late as they want and watch whatever they want. [He] buys them anything they ask for. It’s no surprise they all love going to his house. They love their dad, but it helps that it’s a free-for-all when they’re over there!”

Kourtney moved on from Scott, 41, with Travis Barker, whom she married in 2022 and welcomed a son, Rocky, with in November 2023. On season 5 of The Kardashians, Penelope, Reign and Rocky joined their mom and Travis, 48, on a trip to Australia for Blink-182’s tour, but Mason was noticeably absent.

“Mason [doesn’t want] to come,” Kourt explained on the Hulu show. “He’s a teenager and he wants to be with his friends and his dad.” She was admittedly “really sad” over the 14-year-old’s decision, but said she was trying to “make the most” of the trip.

“People have told her it’s just a natural part of life and that Mason will come back to her once he establishes his own identity, but it’s still painful,” the source admits. “Kourtney’s doing her best to accept that Mason would rather be with Scott right now. She says it’s because he’s a teenage boy who needs his dad, but it’s not easy.”

The tension between Scott and Travis has also taken a toll on the kids, according to the source. Before Kourtney was romantically involved with the drummer, she and Scott were still spending a lot of time together while coparenting, but that all changed when Travis came into the picture.

“Of course, the kids hoped Kourtney and Scott would eventually get back together,” the insider explains. “It’s been incredibly hard for them to understand that Kourtney wasn’t going to end up with their dad.”

For now, Kourtney isn’t pushing Mason to spend more time with her. “She doesn’t want to let Mason go, but she’s trying to respect his wishes and not smother him,” the source concludes.

Mason has kept out of the spotlight in recent years, opting not to appear on The Kardashians like his younger siblings. He also was not in any footage shared from Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in Italy, although paparazzi photos confirmed that he was in attendance for the nuptials.