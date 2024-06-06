Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Stomach Scar From Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has battle wounds after undergoing emergency fetal surgery in September 2023. On the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians, she revealed the scar she has on her stomach while doing a photo shoot at the end of her pregnancy.

“I have a scar from my surgery where they went into my amniotic sac,” Kourtney, 45, revealed. “So I’m like a fragile little egg.” In one scene, she had her bare baby bump on display and cameras zoomed in on the circular scar.

Kourtney was put on bed rest after having the surgery, but was able to do the photo shoot with specific instructions from her doctor. She revealed that she wasn’t allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes at a time and had to take all of the photos while sitting or laying down.

The Poosh founder was just weeks away from giving birth when she had the surgery while husband Travis Barker was away on tour.

“By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery because it was like, they had to do it right away,” Kourtney shared on the May 23 episode of The Kardashians. “So my mom took me to the surgery and then Travis, as soon as he landed, came straight to the hospital and then took over and slept at the hospital with me.”

She also revealed that Travis, 48, was unable to get WiFi while on the plane home, which she said was the most “awful” part of the entire situation. “[The doctor] was like, ‘That was a trauma and I want you guys to be able to take a second and know that was really traumatic,’” Kourtney added. “It’s just a super rare thing that happened. “But then, after this happened, I was like, ‘God’s got this. We’re good. This is a miracle and we’re just going to be super positive.’”

However, the surgery left the reality star with a “hole in the amniotic sac,” which meant she had to take it easy in the weeks leading up to her baby’s birth. “I’m not allowed to drive,” she said. “I’m really not leaving the house.”

Kourtney gave birth to her and Travis’ son, Rocky, on November 1, 2023. She also shares three children – Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 – with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has two kids – Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18 – with ex Shanna Moakler.