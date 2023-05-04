Kourtney Kardashian has been open about the weight gain she had while undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). The reality star is now showing off how it affected her bikini body in a new photo.

The Poosh founder, 44, shared a throwback snapshot with pals including Natalie Ento in honor of her friend’s birthday. They were enjoying a sunny backyard day as Kourtney wore a tiny black bikini. Her stomach wasn’t flat and toned like others in the picture and she wanted to let fans know why. “A little IVF body,” she wrote on the photo over her torso.

Kourtney revealed during an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians that she gained 20 pounds while undergoing fertility treatments, but that husband Travis Barker loved her “thicker” body.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’” Kourtney gushed, adding, “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine … You’ve never been better.’”

The Lemme founder initially struggled with her weight gain. “It’s taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes,” she explained while saying that Travis’ caring reassurances helped her embrace her new figure.

“Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now,” Kourtney said.

“I am so into my thicker body. I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey,” she said during the episode.

The mom of three also revealed that when looking back on photos of her thinner self, it reminded her of how unhappy she was at the time, as she used to “go so much by weight,” when it came to her appearance. “I used to be, like, 95 pounds. And then 105 became my new normal weight. I’m 115. I used to be, like, stuck on the number,” Kourtney explained.

Kourtney then gave a tip to fans of how they can tell when she’s in a stable romance. “I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy. … Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was with ex Scott Disick for nine years before splitting in 2015. She married Travis in May 2022.

The brunette beauty’s IVF journey to have a baby with Travis was documented on season 2 of The Kardashians. Kourtney ultimately quit the treatments due to the adverse effect on her health. “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” she wrote in a December 2022 Instagram post.