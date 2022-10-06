Fans have been keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian since 2007, and the businesswoman has totally transformed since she made her reality TV debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. From three pregnancies to showing off her bikini body, the Poosh founder has been candid about how her body has changed over the years.

In October 2022, the reality star spoke candidly about how her IVF journey gave her a “thicker body.” Earlier that same year, Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, who tied the knot in May 2022, shared the intimate details about their decision to have a baby. Kourtney, who already shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, spoke in detail about how, ultimately, IVF didn’t end up working for them.

During an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney explained that the process had “definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically.” That being said, she was quick to embrace her new look.

“I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey,” the former E! personality admitted, noting that her weight loss often coincided with times she was feeling “super anxious” about various parts of her life.

“Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But like just in toxic relationships,” she shared on the reality show. “I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy.”

Kourtney added, “My weight — I used to go so much by weight — I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115.”

The mother of three has used her Poosh platform to detail her health and wellness journey, which has often included workout details. Kourtney revealed how she “got my body back after kids” in an article shared to the website in May 2020.

“I gained exactly 40 pounds with all three of my pregnancies, but my body and my experience after having each of my kids was so different,” she wrote. “I was in a different place mentally, emotionally, and physically, even if by just a couple years.”

Now, Kourtney is happy with how she looks, despite fans constantly wondering if she’s pregnant in her Instagram comments.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.’ I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” she shared in a YouTube video from May 2020. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Kourtney’s body transformation over the years.