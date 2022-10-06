You go girl! Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her “thicker body” after gaining a few pounds due to her IVF journey.

“I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey,” the Poosh founder, 43, shared during the Thursday, October 6, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. She noted that her weight often coincided with times that she was feeling “super anxious” in her personal life.

“Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But like just in toxic relationships,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, explained. “I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy.”

She confessed, “My weight — I used to go so much by weight — I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115.”

During her confessional, Kourtney explained that starting IVF had “definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically.” After all the hormonal changes, the reality star said it took “a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy.” Now, she thinks her “ass is amazing.”

Courtesy of Hulu

Kourtney has been candid about her and husband Travis Barker‘s IVF journey, even revealing that she felt “pushed” into the process.

“I decided it really took a toll on my health — and even mentally [with] the hormones,” the mother of three shared on an episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, October 4. “Like the medication you have to get, [you get] put to sleep every time. So, I know that it’s helped, you know, so many people, but it’s just not for me.”

The couple — who officially tied the knot in May — has since put a pause on IVF and are trying to conceive naturally.

“It affects your adrenals, your thyroid, your hormones. Like, my energy levels since starting that have been really down, and I haven’t done it since probably January or February,” she shared “We are for now done with IVF, and we say prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

Amid her IVF journey, Kourtney has been forced to clap back at internet trolls who continuously speculate if she’s pregnant via Instagram comments. In September 2022, she shared a mirror selfie in which the businesswoman could be seen holding her stomach with one hand.

“Wait a minute, did I miss she’s pregnant?” one commenter asked. Kourtney hit back, writing, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”