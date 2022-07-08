Kourtney Kardashian was a very sexy party planner when it came to getting ready for her daughter Penelope Disick‘s 10th birthday bash. The reality star matched the pink-theme of the party in a pink and white checkered two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her incredible figure.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder, 43, shared a series of Instagram Story photos and videos prepping for Penelope’s Friday, July 8, backyard extravaganza. She made sure to show off her outfit, which consisted of a tiny plunging bikini top with straps that crisscrossed her chest. Kourt bared her flat abs with matching bikini bottoms in the video, where she added a pink bucket hat and sunglasses to complete her summery look.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney made sure that Penelope had plenty of festive decorations and food for her first double-digit birthday. She shared a snapshot of a giant display of pink balloons in heart shapes and wrote, “My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” and noted that the decorations were “sustainable, biodegradable balloons.”

The Kardashians star also showed fans the delicious treats that will be served, sharing a photo of “vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese [sandwiches] and marina sauce.” as well as bowls of chicken nuggets with a dipping sauce, which are likely plant-based as Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, are both vegans. The couple just starred in a super sexy promotional campaign for plant-based chicken brand Daring Foods.

Kourtney credited Los Angeles-based caterer Chef K for the food spread and everything looked perfect down to the last detail. Next to a pitcher of ice water there was a container of pink and white paper straws, along with a bowl of lemon slices with their own pink flamingo toothpick for easy and sanitary drops into a water glass.

The brunette beauty also showed off how Penelope will have a fun pool slide for her party, and the mother and daughter tested it out together. In one of the Instagram videos, the pair came shooting down the blue and white inflatable slide that included tropical palm trees on either side. With a slight bump at the end of the chute, Kourtney and Penelope took a big bounce and made a huge splash into the water.

Now that everything has been prepped and tested, it’s time for Penelope’s big party to start. On Friday, Kourtney also shared the birthday girl’s breakfast to her Instagram, which consisted of a heart-shaped Belgian waffle. She then posted photos of her backyard pool with pink heart-shaped floatie toys in it. Kourtney even had her pool loungers prepped and ready for guests to arrive, with each featuring a white towel over it, a pink heart pool floatie sitting on top and a pair pink sunglasses. Finally, it’s time to party!