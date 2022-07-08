A rose-colored party! Kourtney Kardashian hosted the cutest all-pink birthday party for her and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope Disick, on Thursday, July 7, in honor of her turning 10.

“My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” the Kardashians star, 43, gushed via her Instagram Stories about her middle child turning double digits while showing off “sustainable, biodegradable balloons” that were shaped like pink hearts.

Kourtney continued to show off more party details, including adorable “vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese [sandwiches] and marina sauce.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tapped Chef K, a Los Angeles-based caterer, to create the pink bites for the event to honor her and husband Travis Barker’s plant-based diet. In addition, there were burgers in boxes stamped with pink hearts and bowls of chicken nuggets with a dipping sauce. Kourtney did not mention if these snacks were also reimagined to be vegan, but it would be a safe bet for the health-conscious blended family.

Every detail of the party was pink, including flamingo-shaped toothpicks stuck in each individual lemon slice on the drink table and bouquets of rosy flowers on the table. The Poosh founder dressed in theme by wearing a pink bikini and a matching bucket hat and sunglasses.

Penelope’s dad, Scott, 39, did not appear in any of the photos, but it seemed to be a relatively low-key event. Kourtney did not show any guests on her social media account but shared a clip of her and P going down a water slide into their family pool.

It’s possible the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum opted to do a simple party — compared to her usual over-the-top bashes — in the wake of Travis’ hospitalization for pancreatitis.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on July 2. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

At that point, the musician was feeling “much better” and said he was “very grateful” to be getting back on his feet.

For her part, Kourtney expressed gratitude that her husband recovered after the scary incident.

“Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she admitted in her own message via her Instagram Stories the same day Travis released his statement. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Penelope’s all-pink birthday party!