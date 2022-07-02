Speaking out. Travis Barker broke his silence on Saturday, July 2, following his “severe” hospitalization in Los Angeles, where wife Kourtney Kardashian remained by his side.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” the musician wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 2. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis concluded his statement by saying he was “very grateful” that he was feeling “much better” after receiving “intensive treatment.”

Photos published by TMZ on Tuesday, June 28, showed the Blink-182 drummer, 46, lying on a gurney while the Kardashians star, 43, stood close by. After visiting West Hills hospital, which is located near his home in Calabasas, California, he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kourtney, who was seen wearing oversized black sweatpants and a sweatshirt, followed closely behind the ambulance.

Travis was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, a source told Life & Style. TMZ reported that the condition may have been triggered by a colonoscopy.

Around the same time, the Can I Say author tweeted, “God save me.” While it seemed like a dire message amid his health scare, some fans pointed out that it could have been in reference to a song by Machine Gun Kelly, who performed in New York City that night with Travis’ son, Landon Barker.

The musician’s 18-year-old son stepped on stage with MGK, 32, hours after his father’s hospitalization to perform their recent collaboration, “Die in California,” during a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. Travis shares Landon and daughter Alabama Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Landon documented the momentous career moment via his Instagram Stories, including his bedazzled black ensemble that he wore on stage. Following the performance, the up-and-coming artist shook hands with MGK before exiting the stage.

Although Landon did not post publicly about Travis’ hospitalization, Alabama, 16, took to her Instagram Story and begged fans for “prayers” amid the scary situation.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the newlyweds, who wed in May 2022, as Kourtney recently contracted COVID-19 for a second time. She took to her lifestyle website, Poosh.com, on June 23 to reveal that she had tested positive but had since recovered.

In addition, Travis and Kourtney were noticeably absent from any social media posts from Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday party on Monday, June 27.