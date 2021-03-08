Leaving the past behind? Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians featuring Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and ex-family friend Jordyn Woods.

The video, which the Poosh.com founder, 41, posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 6, was a compilation of the Kardashian-Jenner women using their favorite “okurrr” catchphrase over the years. The final snippet showed Kylie, 23, and Jordyn, 23, sitting next to each other in the backseat of a car while Khloé, 36, and Kourtney were up front.

Prior to Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the model was a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, after Jordyn hooked up with the professional athlete, 29, in February 2019, the famous family seemingly cut all ties with her, most notably her longtime best friend Kylie.

That said, Khloé has made it clear she’s never prevented her younger sister from reconnecting with Trigger star. In February 2021, a fan asked the Good American founder, who shares daughter True Thompson with Tristan, if Kylie was “allowed” to be friends with Jordyn again.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister, or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever, and I mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with,” Khloé replied.

“She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!!” the E! personality continued. “She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!!”

Khloé concluded her response by assuring fans she’s moved on from the controversy. “By the way, I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!!! Truly,” she wrote. “My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F–K UP!”

Despite the Revenge Body host’s message, it’s still unclear whether Kylie and the SECNDNTURE founder are friends these days. That said, Jordyn did comment on the status of their relationship in September 2019.

“I love her … that’s my homie” the-up-and-coming actress told Cosmopolitan U.K. for her cover story at the time. “I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier. A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Moreover, Jordyn recently used an Instagram filter called “Kylie + Kendall slim” by user sasha_soul_art. Hmm … perhaps things are on the mend for the once-best buds.