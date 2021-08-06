After Kourtney Kardashian spent “10 days of quarantine” alone with boyfriend Travis Barker, her youngest son, Reign, is so happy to have his mom back at home.

The 42-year-old shared a sweet photo to her Instagram Stories on August 6 from the little boy, telling her how much he missed her and letting her fans know her heart was breaking over the note’s sweet message.

The note was written on a white sheet of paper in blue magic marker, featuring the 6-year-old’s precious handwriting. It began, “Deer (sic) Mom, I miss you so much. Welcome home,” with Reign adding a smiley face inside the “o” in “home.”

“Yay. I love you,” the letter ended. He signed his name at the very top of the page, writing, “From Reign,” and added a red lip sticker to show he was giving her a kiss. Kourt added a breaking heart emoji to the bottom of the picture to show how moved she was.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Reign’s dad, Scott Disick, apparently had been taking care of the former couple’s son while Kourtney was in lockdown. He shared several photos to his Instagram over the 10-day period of Reign playing in his dad’s swimming pool, along with his sister, Penelope, 9. The Flip It Like Disick star also posted a sweet photo of Reign making a funny smile while standing in his kitchen.

Kourtney shared on August 5 that she and Travis, 45, spent 10 days alone in “quarantine.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then went on to show a series of Instagram photos of how the couple spent their week and a half in home lockdown.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While they had fun for the most part, Kourt shared a heartbreaking photo of Reign and Penelope looking through a glass door from the outside to see their mom, who was indoors. It must have been so hard to see each other, but not be able to have physical contact like a hug.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer managed to pass the time in lockdown binge-watching HBO Max’s Kate Winslet murder-mystery series Mare of Easttown and Netflix’s supernatural sci-fi series Manifest. Kourtney also dived into the classics, sharing a still on the big-screen TV of Audrey Hepburn in the 1966 film How to Steal a Million.

The couple also managed to have some sexy grooming time. Travis gave Kourtney a haircut, as she showed off a large chunk of her brunette locks sitting on a granite countertop. Kourt also shared a selfie sitting on the floor of the bathroom with the new length of her hair barely covering her bare right breast, as her black robe draped down off her nude body. While sexy haircuts must have been great, Kourtney’s obviously thrilled to be back with her kids again.