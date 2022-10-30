No celebrity couple loves Halloween more than Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker. The two adore the spooky holiday and for 2022 the pair dressed as Chucky and Bride of Chucky, showing off their love of matching costumes and themes.

The couple was newly engaged when they celebrated their first Halloween together in 2021. They debuted their first costumed looks on October 22, sharing photos dressed as the late Sex Pistols’ bassist, Sid Vicious, and his wife, Nancy Spungen. Kourtney donned a curly blonde wig, a black bra underneath a see-through mesh top and black leather pants to portray the doomed rocker’s lover. She even shared a photo of her glam team creating her hair and makeup.

Travis covered his head with a black wig that featured proper punk spikes. He too wore an all-black look including a leather jacket, skinny jeans and silver metal necklaces. As he shared six Instagram photos of the couple in their Sid and Nancy costumes, the Blink-182 drummer wrote in the caption, “Throw away the key.”

The punk rock looks were just the beginning of Kravis’ Halloween fun. The duo next paid homage to the lead characters in their favorite movie, True Romance. As lovers on the run Clarence and Alabama, Travis donned a black pompadour wig, red tropical-print shirt and blue jeans, just like Christian Slater‘s character wore in the film.

Kourtney did the same by recreating Patricia Arquette‘s hair and clothing from the movie. She wore a blonde shoulder-length wig with a flipped back style, blue top and pink and black leopard print leggings that Alabama rocked in the 1993 film, written by Quentin Tarantino.

The Kardashians star shared a series of Instagram photos on Halloween of the couple in their costumes, recreating various scenes from the movie as well as its poster. Kourtney shared a quote from the film stated by Alabama in the caption: “Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool.” Kourtney and Travis are so cool!