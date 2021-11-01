The shade! Shanna Moakler slammed ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s True Romance-inspired Halloween costumes after their history with the 1993 movie.

“She has sloppy seconds. Why would [Kourtney] even consider this True Romance s—t knowing it was a ‘thing’ for you and him. Hilarious and pathetic at the same time,” a follower commented on Shanna’s Instagram after the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, debuted their couples costume as Alabama Whitman and Clarence Worley from the cult classic.

When someone tried to say it was Travis’ “favorite movie” and “HE named their daughter,” Shanna, 46, immediately shut them down. “I’m pretty sure WE named my daughter,” the former Miss Universe responded with a crying laughing emoji.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

While Travis and Kourtney have found a mutual love of True Romance during their relationship, the musician’s tie to the film goes back further. He and Shanna’s 2004 wedding was themed around the movie, and they named their daughter Alabama, who was born in 2005, in honor of Patricia Arquette’s character. The exes, who divorced in 2008, also share their 18-year-old son, Landon.

A separate user said they found it “completely odd” that Kravis had bonded over True Romance, considering it was his and Shanna’s “thing” while they were married.

“It’s like an episode of Punk’d,” the Rhode Island native quipped in response, adding another crying laughing emoji. The Wedding Singer actress also shared a photo of her parents via her Instagram Stories with the caption, “True Romance,” adding a red heart and two sparkle emojis.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

That being said, Travis and Kourtney seem unbothered by Shanna’s previous tie to the flick. They debuted their Halloween costume on Sunday, October 31, by sharing their loved-up photo shoot emulating the flick’s promotional posters via Instagram.

Shanna didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction to their costumes, but she did stay relatively hush-hush after Travis and Kourtney got engaged earlier this month.

The Can I Say author popped the question to the reality star on October 17. The next day, Shanna posted two cryptic messages on her Instagram.

“Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f—k],” read a quote that the model shared on her Instagram Story. She then posted a second message that read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”

Some people interpreted these posts to be pointed toward her ex’s engagement, but Shanna denied that was her intention.

“PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period,” the former beauty queen wrote in a statement via Instagram on October 19. “So, [thank you], to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives … your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted.”