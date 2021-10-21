Kourtney Kardashian's Quotes About Marriage Prove She Was Once a Skeptic

“What do you mean? Are you serious?” she asked, later telling cameras, “I’m just, like, totally shocked. I don’t know if Scott’s teasing me about getting married tomorrow or what.”

Ultimately, Kourt was convinced by the idea, though her famous family had major doubts.

“No, Kourtney, come on,” mom Kris Jenner fumed, while little sister Khloé Kardashian admitted she was “shocked.”

“They want to get married today,” the momager, 65, said in a confessional. “I am totally devastated.”

Of course, the pair — who dated on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015 — never walked down the aisle. They did, however, go on to have three children together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

These days, Kourtney is happily engaged to Travis. On Sunday, October 17, the reality TV babe confirmed the Blink-182 stud got down on one knee on a gorgeous beach in Montecito, California.

“Forever @travisbarker,” she captioned two photos of the intimate proposal.

A source previously told Life & Style that a proposal from the musician was “imminent.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider gushed about the mom of three. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney has never been this infatuated or in your face about a guy before,” continued the insider. “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks … This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”

So … what do Kourt’s kiddos think about the drummer becoming their stepdad? A separate source revealed they’re “thrilled.”

