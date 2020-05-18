Spring has sprung. Kourtney Kardashian’s house in California features a gorgeous flower wall. “In bloom,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 17.

This is hardly the first time Kourtney has shown off her sprawling landscape. In April, the Poosh.com founder shared a clip from her bedroom window overlooking the reality TV personality’s backyard — including a pool house, perfectly manicured lawn and several trees.

Of course, the inside of Kourtney’s home is just as stunning. The mother of three, who shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, with ex Scott Disick, explained that her passion for interior began when her children were younger.

“Probably when I had Penelope, I became, like, obsessed. I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order,” Kourtney told Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, during a July 2019 interview. “I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors.”

Since then, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Kourtney, along with the rest of her famous family, “spare no expense” when it comes to decorating their houses. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Kourtney “has a very close relationship” with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who’s services cost “tens of thousands of dollars” the insider noted. However, she’s “toyed with working as a designer herself over the years because she is so passionate about it. She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

Who knows? Maybe Kourtney Kardashian will be the next big thing in home design!

