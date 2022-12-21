Comedy gold! Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids Penelope and Reign Disick absolutely nailed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians “Orange Soda” parody on TikTok.

The “Orange Soda” conversation isn’t actually a scene from the famous family’s former reality TV series, but instead, something created by an AI that later went viral.

Reign, 8, kicks off the TikTok by lip-syncing, “You should get the orange soda, it’s amazing,” to which Penelope, 10, replies, “OK.”

Kourtney, 43, jumps in playing the waiter and asks, “What would you ladies like to drink?” Things take a dramatic turn when Reign asks for the “orange soda,” while Penelope ignores his suggestion and orders the “strawberry soda.”

“Me too, strawberry soda,” Reign chimes in, this time playing a new character wearing a messy wig.

Kourtney’s second-born son ends the TikTok as his original character, declaring, “I am so shocked and betrayed right now.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time the Poosh founder and her kids have enjoyed TikTok together. In fact, Kourtney and Penelope share a joint account that boasts five million followers. However, the comments are turned off and the bio reads, “Managed by an adult.”

In the past, the Kardashian-Jenner kids, namely Mason Disick, have found themselves in hot water after using social media without their parents’ permission.

During a May 2021 Instagram live, Mason, 13, started discussing personal details about his aunt Kylie Jenner‘s relationship with rapper Travis Scott. Within 24 hours, Mason revealed that his mom deleted his original account, so he made a secret one.

Later that month, Kourtney, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, opened up about her children being on social media during a Vogue interview with Miranda Kerr. “We definitely have our limits of [screentime]. And I’ve noticed different kids react differently to it,” the Hulu personality told the model, 39.

“Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine, like TikTok and Instagram. Those were quickly shut down,” Kourtney added. “What kids share today, it’s there forever.”

Nowadays, Mason rarely appears in any of the family’s social media posts. That said, Scott, 39, did share some fun clips via Instagram from the newly minted teenager’s Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, December 17.