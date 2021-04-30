Remember when? Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima were a seriously adorable couple — until they split on rocky terms in 2018. However, their cutest photos during their relationship still manage to make fans smile.

In April 2021, it seemed the French model was still harboring some resentment toward his ex, whom he started dating in 2016. “Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” Younes wrote via his Instagram Stories on April 26, just hours after Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, posed for sexy photos together amid a romantic vacation.

However, he clarified his intentions with the post the following day. “I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes,” the model wrote in a Tuesday, April 27, Instagram Story. “Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it’s been two years, let’s move on … no need for bad vibes. Keep me far [away] from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos.”

An insider previously told Life & Style that the Algeria native inadvertently made the Poosh founder “feel bad about herself” at times during their two-year romance.

“Younes was so young, without any kids and without any responsibilities,” the source explained. “Even if it wasn’t intentional, his wanting Kourtney’s attention the way he wanted it had a way of making Kourt feel bad about herself, like she wasn’t able to multitask and prioritize even though of course she can. It made her feel bad inside.”

The insider added, “She’s running many businesses, not to mention she’s very present in the lives of her three kids, and she just needs someone who understands that. She felt like he’d say, ‘I get it, I just want you,’ but then ten days later, they’d be having the same conversation over and over again. Younes hates drama, though, and so does Kourt — and confrontation — so it was a long cycle.”

Kourtney has since moved on with the Blink-182 drummer, with whom she sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after years as friends and neighbors. They made their relationship Instagram official the following month. Younes, for his part, appears to be single.

