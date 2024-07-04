Kris Jenner choked back tears as she opened up about some of her health issues on The Kardashians. During the Thursday, July 4, episode, Kris told Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian about a procedure she needed to have.

“I went to the doctor and I had my scan,” Kris, 68, explained. “They found – and this makes me really emotional – but they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary. And so I went to the doctor and Doctor A told me that I’ve got to have my ovaries taken out.”

The momager said she was “really emotional” about the situation because she would be losing parts of herself that helped conceive her six children. “This is a very sacred place to me,” she explained.

“Listen, if I could get through the hip replacement, I can get through this,” Kris added. “I’m not nervous to be put to sleep. I’m not nervous with Doctor A. She’s the best doctor in the world. But then you go to do it and it’s so real. It’s also a thing about getting older and it’s, like, a sign of … we’re done with this part of your life. It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed.”

Kris’ kids sympathized with her after hearing the news. “To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is, like, a really big deal,” Kim, 43, said in a confessional. “I feel really sad for her. I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation and how you would be really scared.”

Kourtney Kardashian joined the conversation via FaceTime, so she was caught up on the situation too. “I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way,” she said. “It’s, like, your womanly power and it doesn’t mean that it’s, like, taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this, like, sentimental feeling of what it’s created.”

Meanwhile, Kendall, 28, kept things in perspective. “I get her emotion behind it and I get that it’s, like, sad because they have brought all her kids into the world, which is totally fair,” the model said. “But at the same time, what are we going to use those for anymore? If they’re potentially hurting you, get them out of there!”

By the end of the conversation, Kris was in good spirits, especially after some assistance from boyfriend Corey Gamble, who gifted her with a luxurious fur coat.

Viewers will get to see more of Kris’ health struggles in the upcoming July 11 episode, and it appears things may be even more serious than she originally thought. A preview for the episode showed her meeting with a doctor and then filling some of her friends in on the situation. “It started out as just getting some ovaries removed,” Kris shared. “And then today I get a phone call …”

This episode of The Kardashians was filmed in January, so Kris has been able to keep the details of her surgery and recovery under wraps for several months.