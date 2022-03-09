Kris Jenner Has an Entire Room (Yes, an Entire Room) Dedicated to Dishes: See Photos!

Oh, how the other half lives! Kris Jenner‘s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, revealed her momager’s dish room in a March Poosh.com feature.

According to the lifestyle website, the museum-like space includes “a range of timeless and rare table sets (we’re talking several sets of printed plates, teacups, and matching saucers, custom coffee mugs, serving platters, the whole nine yards) that Kris has collected over the years.”

In addition to sharing photos of the luxe dish room, Poosh offered readers the opportunity to shop Kris’ collection — like the eight-piece Africa Tableware set by Hermés retailing for $550 or the Herbarium Teapot by Gucci costing $640.

Of course, when it comes to home decor the Kardashian-Jenner family “spares no expense,” a source previously dished to Life & Style. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

According to the insider, Kris is “obsessed” with “crystal pieces,” among other high-end items. “Her home was the original setting of KUWTK, so she always made sure it was impeccably decorated both inside and out. Kris has easily spent a million dollars just on decorating and furnishing her home. She is constantly having things shipped in and swaps out her decor.”

Clearly, Kris isn’t shy about showing off her space. In fact, in a 2018 YouTube video with Judith Leiber Couture, the grandmother of 11, gave an in-depth tour of her closet. Some of the more memorable items included a collection of black blazers, a custom Maison Goyard “momager” bag and countless Adidas tracksuits.

The custom Goyard bag was a generous Christmas gift from her daughter Khloé Kardashian. Although the exact price is hard to pinpoint, several publications report the piece cost $15,000.00.

With the Kardashians’ new Hulu series officially airing on Thursday, April 14, we look forward to seeing more of their amazing homes.

