Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes Make Steamy Sex Confession

Kristin Cavallari and boyfriend Mark Estes got candid about their sex life with a steamy confession made during the most recent episode of the TV personality’s podcast.

The Hills star, 37, discussed with the Montana Boyz member, 24, whether “more mature women” are “better in bed” during the Tuesday, September 3, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast. Mark told his girlfriend, “Yeah, you’re the best sex I’ve ever had for sure.”

Kristin responded, “I like that. I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point blank just been like, ‘You’re the best I’ve ever had.’ I think I would remember that one. Aww, that makes me happy.”

When the TikToker asked his girlfriend if she felt the same way about him as a sex partner, she said, “Yeah, you are. And I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older, because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like.”

Kristin continued, “I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. I’m also so wildly attracted to you. And I think we just have really hot sex.”

Mark then sweetly added, “I’m obviously so in love with you so that helps.”

The episode, titled “Truth or Drink,” was filled with similar candid discussion topics, including a moment where Mark asked Kristin if she had ever faked an orgasm with him.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“No, I don’t think I’ve ever faked an orgasm in my entire life. I don’t need to,” she said, to which the social media personality replied, “Me either.”

Kristin confirmed her relationship with Mark via Instagram on February 27 after the pair sparked dating rumors in Mexico earlier that month.

“He makes me happy,” she captioned a photo of herself and her boyfriend.

The reality star received criticism from many fans over the 13-year age gap between her and Mark. However, she defended her relationship in a TikTok video on March 2.

“So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me?” she lip-synced to an audio. “Are you going to give me a ticket?”

In the caption, Kristin wrote, “When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?”

Mark met Kristin’s kids, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8 — whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler — on their first date, she revealed during a podcast episode in March.

“[Mark] is the real first guy I’d say they met,” the Laguna Beach star explained. “The boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He’s up there with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him. I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy.”

Mark exclusively told Life & Style in April that they’re “great kids” and he gets along great with them.

“I’m respectfully not going to dive too deep into it, personal life,” he said. “But yeah, they’re great kids.”