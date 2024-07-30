Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separated, but photos of him kissing 33-year-old actress Nikita Kahn at the airport in Mykonos, Greece, on July 16 still threw the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, for a loop. “I think it was a hard pill to swallow,” admits Kyle’s half sister Kathy Hilton. “So, what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a bit.” It doesn’t seem to be working, though. Kyle has since removed the title of “wife” from her Instagram bio. “She is more than ready to divorce Mauricio,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s ready to take him to the cleaners!” Considering the couple didn’t sign a prenup when they wed in 1996 and the real estate mogul, 54, is now worth an estimated $100 million, things could get messy, notes the insider: “Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches.”