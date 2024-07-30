Kyle Richards Is ‘More Than Ready to Divorce’ Mauricio Umansky After He Was Seen Kissing Another Woman
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separated, but photos of him kissing 33-year-old actress Nikita Kahn at the airport in Mykonos, Greece, on July 16 still threw the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, for a loop. “I think it was a hard pill to swallow,” admits Kyle’s half sister Kathy Hilton. “So, what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a bit.” It doesn’t seem to be working, though. Kyle has since removed the title of “wife” from her Instagram bio. “She is more than ready to divorce Mauricio,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s ready to take him to the cleaners!” Considering the couple didn’t sign a prenup when they wed in 1996 and the real estate mogul, 54, is now worth an estimated $100 million, things could get messy, notes the insider: “Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches.”