The beginning of the end. Kyle Richards has hired divorce lawyers eight months after separating from her hubby of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back,” says the source. “She needed to move on.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, also needed her sister, Kathy Hilton, 65, back in her life. “Kathy and her husband, [Rick Hilton], have carried a lot of animosity toward Mauricio,” who quit his job at Rick’s real estate company in 2011 to start his own firm. “There will be some real healing happening in Kyle and Kathy’s relationship with Mauricio finally out of the picture.” But Mauricio, 53 — who recently revealed he “had a whole breakdown” at work due to stress — may not go quietly, warns the source. “He doesn’t want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point.”