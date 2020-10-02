Kylie and Stormi Participate in the Toddler Cuddle Challenge: Watch!

Does it get more adorable than this? Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, participated in TikTok’s viral Toddler Cuddle Challenge, and unsurprisingly, the results were gold!

“She said, ‘Don’t be afraid, mommy,'” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, October 1, along with a crying emoji and heart eyes emoji. In the clip, Stormi, 2, can be seen watching TV before her famous parent comes over and rests her head on the little one’s lap.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The challenge was started earlier this year by parents on TikTok and let’s just say, not every child has reacted so sweetly. Even so, Stormi passed with flying colors — and Kylie’s loved ones couldn’t agree more! “Tiny tear,” Kendall Jenner commented. “I melted into my seat,” added Khloé Kardashian. “Loves her mommy,” echoed Khadijah Haqq, while Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel wrote, “My heart.”

As it happens, this week has been especially busy for Stormi. The Kar-Jenner kiddo started homeschooling with her cousins True Thompson and Chicago West. Of course, Stormi was dressed to the nines for her first day in a black T-shirt, Air Jordan sneakers and a pink Hermès Kelly Backpack.

According to multiple online retailers, the designer accessory costs a staggering $12,000. Considering Kylie is almost a billionaire, it’s not uncommon for the makeup mogul to drop that kind of cash on her child. (Ahem, that was hardly the first time Stormi rocked a luxury bag.) However, some people took issue with the extravagant purchase.

In fact, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel publicly slammed Kylie. “I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humblebrag I’ve seen yet,” the Bravolebrity, 49, commented on a repost of the photo. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Naturally, Kylie ignored the backlash and instead, got into the Halloween spirit by decorating every inch of her $36 million mansion in Los Angeles. The Kylie Skin founder shared a cute snippet of Stormi calling the seasonal decor “so pretty” on Wednesday, September 30.

In conclusion: Kylie and Stormi are the ultimate mommy-daughter duo.

