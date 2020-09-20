Lookalikes! Kylie Jenner called daughter Stormi Webster her “twin” while posting side-by-side photos of them at the same age on her Instagram Stories — and we have to agree with the makeup mogul.

“I meaaaaannn! My twin,” the 23-year-old wrote on Saturday, September 19 alongside the split image originally posted by a fan account. In the two images, a young Kylie could be seen making a face while wearing a costume — and little Stormi, 2, was putting on the same pout.

Instagram

Not only does the toddler bare a facial resemblance to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, they also share a similar taste in fashion. “Stormi, of course, takes after her mom Kylie when it comes to her style,” stylist Jacqueline Rezak exclusively told Life & Style. “Her closet consists of edgier pieces, a darker color palette, sweatsuits, and oversized tees with sneakers.” The Rad + Refined designer created pairs of stylish sunglasses for Stormi, as well as her fashionable cousins North West and True Thompson.

The mommy-daughter dynamic duo is always showing off in sweet matching moments. On September 7, the proud mama and her tiny tot — whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott — were spotted rocking complementing Air Jordan sneakers. Back in March, the pair showed off their style prowess while twinning in Marine Serre looks. In August 2019, Kylie and Stormi wore matching blue dresses during a whirlwind trip to Italy.

Speaking of being trendy, the businesswoman doesn’t hold back when it comes to outfitting her only daughter. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style of the reality star’s spending habits. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Knowing Kylie once called her little girl the “best thing” she’s “ever done,” it’s no surprise to see her dote on Stormi and show her tons of love — on social media and in real life. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” a second source gushed about the lavish lifestyle the proud mama gives her daughter. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”