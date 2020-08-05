When it comes to Kar-Jenner kid fashion, Jacqueline Rezak is the mastermind behind some of their most iconic pieces. The stylist and Rad + Refined designer has made custom sunglasses for Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, as well as Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, North West, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster. Jacqueline reveals details on the girls’ personal styles in an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“While True and Stormi are both, without a doubt, trendsetters, they both have their own unique styles that draw similarities to their super stylish moms,” the Rad + Refined founder explains about the two 2-year-olds’ wardrobe.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“True is most often seen wearing lighter colors such as baby pink, light blue and other pastels,” Jacqueline dishes. “Her style is a bit more refined as you will notice. True frequently is seen dressed like a ‘little lady’ as has been said by Khloé.” Considering TuTu wears lots of dresses and whimsical looks, it seems the “little lady” look is one of her favorites.

In Kylie’s daughter’s case, it seems she enjoys emulating both her mama and her dad, rapper Travis Scott. “Stormi, of course, takes after her mom Kylie when it comes to her style,” the stylist notes. “Her closet consists of edgier pieces, a darker color palette, sweatsuits, and oversized tees with sneakers.”

Instagram

Kim’s eldest daughter is all about making a statement with her outfits. “North, at the age of 7, has already been named a style icon and certified fashionista by Harper’s Bazaar and many others,” the accessories designer reveals. “North has a playful style, filled with bright colors, sweat and tracksuits, slip dresses, neon colors, rock tees and, of course, Yeezys.”

Despite the fact these little girls are usually decked out in the most expensive designer duds, they’re not picky when it comes to the price of a piece they adore. “One of the things I admire most about Kim, Khloé and Kylie is that they allow their girls to mix and match pieces of all kinds,” Jacqueline gushes. “Whether its colors, textures, brands, styles or designers of all different ranges from budget to designer.”

One thing is for sure: These three cuties are the style mavens of the next generation!