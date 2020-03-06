Stylish stunners! Kylie Jenner shared a set of new photos of herself and her daughter, Stormi Webster, rocking the cutest matching Marine Serre outfits on March 6. Needless to say, this mommy-daughter duo gets more and more adorable every single day.

“My mini,” the 22-year-old captioned the series of four mirror selfies with her 2-year-old tyke. Kylie paired the ‘fit with a cute pair of black pumps and sunglasses — and she added two white hearts to her caption to hammer home her point.

Naturally, friends and fans alike flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cute snaps. “My girls,” Ky’s BFF Yris Palmer wrote, adding two heart-eyed emojis. “Future goals!” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Two queens.” Another user made a pretty lofty claim. “My two favorite people,” they gushed.

Clearly, Stormi’s mama doesn’t skimp when it comes to her style prowess. These one-piece dreams, called “The Iconic All Over Moon Catsuit,” will run you just shy of $500. The up-and-coming brand has made themselves known through these chic ‘fits and the now-iconic moon print. Plus, it seems as though little Storm’s look was custom made. So cute!

It’s no surprise that the toddler’s mama would deck her out in the latest stylings. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider gushed to Life & Style exclusively in December 2019. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Like mother, like daughter, you know? At least with this much fashion knowledge in the fam. “[Kylie] spends at least $300K on fashion every week,” the source added. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

But at the end of the day, the makeup mogul is grateful to be able to dress up with her baby girl in the hottest designers of the day. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” the insider said. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”