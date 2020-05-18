Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Impressive Skims Collection: ‘I Feel Like I Might Have More Than Kim’

Shapewear overload! Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her impressive Skims collection in various designs and colors. “So, I feel like I might have more Skims than Kim,” the makeup mogul, 22, explained, referring to her older sister and company founder, Kim Kardashian.

“Kim, please let me know,” Kylie added during her Sunday, May 17, Instagram Story, noting she’s “obsessed” with the brand. It didn’t take Kim long to confirm Kylie’s statement. “I think you’re right. LOL,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, replied in her own Story.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Although Kim sends her famous family tons of free shapewear, Kylie made it clear she placed a “huge order” with her own money. Considering the Kylie Skin founder spends upward for “300K” on fashion per week, she can certainly afford it.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Clearly, that’s not the case with Kylie’s Skims collection. However, her high-fashion outfits haven’t slowed down one bit since quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic began. The reality TV personality continues to flaunt her killer figure in designer brands like Charlotte Knowles London and Marine Serre.

Earlier in May, Kylie posted some sizzling snapshots while rocking a two-piece bodysuit from the popular French brand. Kylie paired the $443 top and $323 bottoms with $338 Yeezy pumps and $150 Christian Dior sunglasses. All in all, the isolation outfit cost over $1K … not exactly your basic tie-dye sweatshirt and sweatpants, huh?

Kylie also loves to spoil her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the same insider gushed. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl.”

It’s good to be Kylie and Stormi!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!