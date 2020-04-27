Kylie Jenner Gives Fans an Update on Her New Garden While Playing Outside With Stormi Webster

Another day, another reason to envy the life of Kylie Jenner. On Sunday, April 26, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star, 22, took to her Instagram Story to give fans an update on her gorgeous new garden.

While playing with daughter Stormi Webster in their sprawling California backyard, Kylie snapped a few photos of her blooming flowers. The makeup mogul also took a little video of her 2-year-old running around on the freshly cut grass in a tie-dye T-shirt, biker shorts and sneakers.

Earlier in April, Kylie revealed the story behind her (surprising) love of yard work. “OK, I’m very excited because I have my own little garden. How cute is this?” she exclaimed. “I’m so happy! Quarantine has me doing a lot s–t I wouldn’t normally do, but I’ve always wanted a garden.”

While the Kylie Skin founder didn’t go into too much detail about her specific plants, she did make mention that she planted rosemary and basil. If Kylie’s garden is anything like her taste in home decor, we have no doubt it will be the most stunning on the block.

In fact, all of the Kar-Jenners are very particular about interior design. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Naturally, perfection isn’t cheap. Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, as well as her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have used designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, whose services cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” the insider added. “Khloé’s home is very girly with modern touches, while Kylie’s style has a bit more edge.”

From Kylie’s edgy interior to her dreamy backyard, her home is #RealEstate goals through and through.

