Putting in time! Kylie Jenner gave a rare glimpse of her real hair without a wig or extensions, and it looks fabulous.

“Over a year into the hair health journey, and this is how we’re doing,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned a video showing off her thick locks via Instagram on Monday, October 10. Kylie’s hair, which sat just past her shoulders, looked shiny and healthy as she ran her fingers through it.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has talked about her efforts to achieve naturally healthy locks. During an Instagram Live in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was also giving her hair a rest while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Kylie, whose bob-length hair was dirty blonde at the time, said during a conversation with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Her previous “hair health journey” included doing a plethora of hair masks and using Argan oil.

At the time, Kylie also forwent wearing her acrylic nails. “I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats,” she continued. “My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes. We’re so natural, Stass.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family loves rocking the latest hair trends — whether it’s mile-long braids or bleached blonde locks. However, to achieve most of these styles, the sisters often opt to simply wear wigs. This has led to many fans wondering what their real hair looks like and some insane speculation.

During Vogue’s “73 Questions With Kylie Jenner” in September 2021, the Life With Kylie alum revealed the “craziest” rumors she’s ever heard about her family is that they’re “all actually bald.”

Although that is not the case, Kylie previously credited herself with introducing wigs to her entire family, which has allowed the famous brood to rock any hairstyle they want without damaging their natural hair.

Kylie’s short and sassy hair isn’t the only ‘do that’s bound surprise fan. Khloé Kardashian’s natural hair is actually extremely curly. However, the Good American founder, 38, previously hinted at feeling a bit more confident with straightened hair.

After her stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons gushed that he “[loved] working with [Khloé’s] natural texture” via Instagram, adding that they “need more curly looks,” the reality star replied, “CURLY!!!!!!! Wooohoooo you know this is hard for me LOL.”