Working out in style! Kylie Jenner showed off her incredible home gym on her Instagram Stories — and we’re totally jealous of her decked out fitness space.

The makeup mogul, 22, flaunted her modern exercise room with gorgeous tile walls while running on a piece of equipment and watching a football game. The starlet also took a photo of her bike, elliptical and treadmill positioned in front of two televisions. Medicine balls could be seen around the edge of the room as well as a rack of dumbbells.

It’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty working out in such a lavish space. Kylie, like older sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, takes interior design quite seriously.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively of how the Kar-Jenners keep their spaces on fleek. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Kylie herself worked on a lot of the home decor in her Calabasas crib, along with well-known interiors guru Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The English designer “has a very close relationship” with big sis Kourt, 41, and he inspired her love of designing, so it makes sense the entrepreneur would take his advice.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet has spent “tens of thousands of dollars” on having Martyn work on her home, giving the youngest sibling’s space “a bit more edge” than the other girls’ in the fam. “Khloé’s home is very girly with modern touches,” the insider explained.

As for Kim and husband Kanye West, “their entire home is meant to look like it was carved out of the earth, with no distractions to the eye,” the source added. “Everything is of the same color and materials look extremely natural. Kanye feels that is the best way to live.”

No matter their design style, the Kar-Jenner crew knows how to impress when it comes to their living spaces. Invite us over for a workout next time, Ky — you’ve got the space!