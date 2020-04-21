Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Cuties! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday, April 20, to show off an adorable new photo with her daughter, Stormi Webster. “My baby is getting so big,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, wrote.

Of course, Kylie’s followers couldn’t help but gush over the sweet family moment. “OMG! Stormi is getting too big. Where did the time go?!” one user wrote. “Y’all are just the sweetest pair,” added another. “The best mommy-daughter duo around. Love you!” a third person chimed in, while a fourth, “Your bond with Stormi is everything.”

Kylie’s big sister Khloé Kardashian also commented on the darling picture. “I miss you guys so much,” the Good American founder, 35, wrote. Sadly, due to quarantine amid the coronavirus, the famous siblings haven’t been able to spend time together.

That said, Kylie and Stormi are doing their best to stay busy. The 2-year-old’s dad, Travis Scott, even stops by for playtime. “Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book. He’ll flip through the pages of one of her favorites, like Mary Had A Little Glam, and get lost for hours with her,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written and he’s also quick to fall asleep right there on the floor while Stormi keeps busy in her playhouse,” the insider continued. “Napping together is another thing they like doing, Travis is the king of naps, which Kylie loves.”

As for how the makeup mogul and rapper, 27, are doing romantically? “During this downtime, Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” the source added. ”They have their separate lives, but the quarantine, even though they’re not together 24/7, has definitely brought them closer together.”

