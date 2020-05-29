Unbothered. Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video with daughter Stormi Webster on May 29 amid drama with Forbes over her billionaire status. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet fired back she has “more important things” to worry about than her net worth — and proved it by spending time with her only child.

“This is mommy. This is me,” Stormi, 2, explained in a video on the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram Story after her mom, 22, prompted her. “My angel baby,” the mogul gushed.

The Kylie Skin creator also showed off a Despicable Me-themed polaroid camera and a slew of adorable shots of her and the spunky tot.



Forbes accused the E! celebrity of building her empire with “a web of lies” and retracted her billionaire status after “recalculating” her net worth. The article also alleged Kylie created “tax returns that were likely forged.”

The outlet added, “A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million, despite the headlines surrounding the Coty deal that seemed to confirm her billionaire status.” Kylie sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty brand Coty in May 2019.

Kylie slammed the scathing piece via Twitter. “What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site,” the Life of Kylie star began. “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions LOL. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.”

She continued, “‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged.’ That’s your proof? So, you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like, actually, what am I reading?”

The young influencer quickly changed the direction of the conversation and acknowledged she’s “blessed beyond her years” and “doing perfectly fine” with her “beautiful daughter.” Kylie noted she could think of “100 things more important” to fixate on than her insane wealth.

Whether she’s an official billionaire or not, the Kendall + Kylie creator has built herself a powerful empire — and has the bank account to show for it. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source dished to Life & Style magazine.