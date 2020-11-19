Who says swimsuit season can’t be all year long? Kylie Jenner showed off her killer curves while sunbathing in a tiny red bikini. “My Grinch collection launches tomorrow,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, November 18. Well, Kylie, that’s definitely one way to get your customers’ attention!

Since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, the almost-billionaire, 23, has opened up about her postpartum fitness journey on a number of occasions. “Those pre-baby abs just hit a little different,” Kylie captioned a throwback photo of herself in August 2020.

Ultimately, the E! personality has learned to accept that motherhood changed her body forever, but not without some growing pains. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast — which I guess I did — and that everything’s so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes,” Kylie expressed during a July 2018 YouTube video.

“Especially at such a young age, to see your body go through such a change — and it is physically, mentally, emotionally a challenge — it’s also a beautiful thing. It was such a great pregnancy and birth and I’m so happy and I would’ve done the same thing over again,” she continued. “But, you know, my boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me, I have stretch marks on my boobs, my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger.”

Despite her initial reservations, Kylie looks happier and healthier than ever! Of course, her family and friends agree. “Merry Christmas to us,” big sister Khloé Kardashian gushed over her sexy photos. “Hot,” added beauty guru James Charles, while Kylie’s go-to makeup artist and BFF Ariel Tejada commented six fire emojis. (We would have put at least 10, just saying.)

Here’s hoping Kylie continues to bring the heat in the colder months ahead!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie Jenner sunbathing in her tiny red bikini.