Gorgeous family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made a rare outing with their daughter, Stormi Webster, while out in London on Thursday, August 4.

The A-list family looked perfectly coordinated as they headed into Japanese restaurant Nobu, which is also one of their favorite hotspots in their hometown of Los Angeles. Kylie, 24, flaunted her killer curves in a strapless velvet dress and black heels. She called her edgy makeup application “smokey glam” via Instagram.

Stormi, 4, was equally stylish in black leather pants and a matching tank top while the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, rocked black jeans, a leather jacket and graphic T-shirt.

The Kardashians star shared a few blurry snapshots of the family’s “date night” via Instagram after they spent the day exploring England. Ky took her daughter to the iconic department store Harrods and they explored a Kylie Cosmetics pop up display.

Unfortunately, the stylish brood stepped out without their newest addition. Kylie gave birth to her and Travis’ son on February 2 and has kept their baby boy out of the spotlight. In addition to not sharing a photo of his face on social media, she has yet to announce his new name.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum originally gave him the moniker Wolf, but the couple later changed their minds. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Kylie wrote via Instagram Stories in March. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie explained the delay in announcing their baby boy’s name in April. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Kylie told Extra in an interview. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

As far as how they are adapting to becoming a family of four, Stormi is “absolutely obsessed” and “incredibly protective” over her little brother, an insider told Life & Style. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him.”

Now that he’s here, “Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi showering her brother with kisses and holding him for the first time, which he’s getting framed and will hang in the nursery,” the insider continued.

There was no doubt that Stormi was going to be an amazing big sister. “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” a second insider told Life & Style before the newborn’s arrival. “She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”

