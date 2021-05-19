Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Daughter Stormi and Cousins to Disneyland: ‘Hands Full Today’

Best day ever! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their daughter, Stormi Webster, to Disneyland on Tuesday, May 18. “Hands full today,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story featuring a photo of the precious toddler, her cousins Dream Kardashian and Chicago West and a friend.

In a follow-up Story, Kylie, 23, shared a sweet picture of herself, Travis, 29, and Stormi, 3, riding an Alice in Wonderland-themed ride. As it stands, the makeup mogul and “Goosebumps” artist, who announced their split in October 2019, have yet to confirm they’re back together.

However, Kylie and Travis have been spending lots of time together in recent weeks. In fact, the E! personality and Texas native celebrated Travis’ birthday together in Miami on May 2. The former flames were photographed looking cozy at LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau hotel.

No matter where Kylie and Travis stand romantically, her famous loved ones, especially mom Kris Jenner, enjoy having him around. The KUWTK executive producer, 65, reserves an “open-door policy” for the “Sicko Mode” rapper, a source previously told Life & Style. “It just makes it less awkward for the whole family.”

Moreover, Kris “doesn’t push” Kylie and Travis “to make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship,” the insider noted. “Kris tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever decision she makes, and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration.”

According to the source, Kylie and the Grammy Award-nominee “never fight” over who gets to see their daughter. “They’re No. 1 priority is Stormi, which means that they spend as much time together as they can,” assured the insider.

“It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with her baby’s father!” the source explained. “She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.”

Here’s hoping Kylie and Travis make it Instagram official (again!) sometime soon.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie, Travis and Stormi’s day at Disneyland.