Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Mom Kris Jenner Look Fierce in Black During Dinner Date at Craig’s

Looking good, ladies! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner were spotted looking fierce in all-black ensembles as they enjoyed a dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday, June 4.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, each of the three reality stars donned an all-black look in their own style. Kim, 40, donned a sleek black jumpsuit with heeled sandals and a red snakeskin mini bag, while Kylie, 23, rocked a sequined form-fitting black dress with one sleeve, pumps and a silver mini bag. The momager, 65, opted for a black blazer with black lace sleeves, black pants, a black purse and black and white Nike sneakers.

Whenever a group of Kardashian-Jenners get together, it’s hard not to think of their famous reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The E! show airs its final episode on Thursday, June 10, after 14 years and 20 seasons. However, the KKW Beauty founder revealed on April 2 that the A-list family would continue their shenanigans via a new series on Hulu later this year.

Kris opened up more about the upcoming partnership during the Disney Upfronts presentation a month later. “This is the next chapter,” the Jenner Communications founder explained on May 18, before noting that the family’s move to Hulu was a “no brainer” as their lives continue to transform. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” Kris continued. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.”

She added, “The fans will love seeing us continue the journey … I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

One element of the series that is sure to get fans watching is the inside look at Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker. The couple is “already discussing their relationship being part of the new show on Hulu,” an insider previously told In Touch. “All the press you’re seeing right now about Travis’ family drama is just building up hype. The Kardashians are smart and know what they’re doing.”

