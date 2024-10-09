Lainey Wilson Shares Rare Look at Duck Hodges Relationship

Country love! Lainey Wilson’s boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, made a rare appearance on the country singer’s Instagram as she shared a sweet glimpse into their relationship.

“Ain’t nowhere I’d rather be,” the “Heart Like a Truck” hitmaker, 32, captioned a video on her Instagram on Wednesday, October 9. The clip showed Duck, 28, driving a 4×4 down a rocky path as Lainey sat beside him and recorded their actions in the rearview mirror. Her song “4x4xU,” which was released on September 3, played over the video.

“Ain’t nowhere I’d rather be/ Than in a 4x4xU, babe/ NYC to L.A./ City to the country/ From here to Kalamazoo/ Boy, after a long day/ You know there ain’t no wrong way/ To drive my crazy crazy/ In a 4x4xU,” Lainey sings in the tune.

Duck commented on his girlfriend’s video, “Heard that guy is ready for duck season.” The former football quarterback gained his nickname during his days at Samford University because of his prowess for duck calling. He won the 2009 Junior World Duck Calling Contest at 13 years old and later won the 2018 Alabama State Duck Calling Championship.

Lainey and Duck debuted their romance on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. However, they began dating around the beginning of 2021.

The CMA Awards winner told People in June 2023 that she waited more than two years to go public with her boyfriend because she wanted to see if he was “in it for the right reasons.”

“Turns out, he is,” Lainey added.

She also revealed to the outlet that they met through mutual friends in Nashville and had their first date at “this old place called Silverados.”

“It had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.,” she explained. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.’”

Lainey added that Duck is always there to support her music career. “Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, ‘Go get it,’” she continued. “He knows how important this dream is to me.”

He’s also inspired her, as she added, “I was never really able to write love songs, because I don’t know if I had actually felt it, but I’m writing me some love songs now. I’m grateful for him.”

Lainey and Duck have decided to keep their romance private, so it’s not often that fans get a taste of their love for each other. The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer explained their decision in a May interview with Billboard.

“When it comes to mine and Duck’s relationship, there’s going to be some things that we can’t escape and people are going to say and do whatever, but me and him are on the same page about the less we put out there, the less that we’re going to have to deal with people making anything up and saying anything,” she said. “We want to keep that as sacred as we possibly can between me and him, and so far, it has worked for us.”

Now, many fans are wondering when the couple will take the next step in their relationship. A source exclusively told Life & Style in October 2023 that Lainey knows Duck is a “keeper,” and he “feels the same way,” so an engagement seems inevitable.

When the time comes, “he’ll want to propose in a fun way, like taking her on a hunting trip and surprising her!” the insider said.