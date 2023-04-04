Lauren Jauregui Best Braless Photos: Fifth Harmony Singer's Daring Looks

There’s no doubt about it, Lauren Jauregui knows how to rock a red carpet in style. Sometimes, the former Fifth Harmony songstress is all about that braless look.

When attending the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party in September 2022, the Prelude singer wore a sheer white dress with nothing underneath.

“Heidi Klum told me my tits were nice so none of you bitches can tell me s–t [face with tears of joy emoji] thank you @harpersbazaarus for having me [sparkles emoji],” Lauren captioned a series of Instagram photos following the event.

The songstress stepped foot into the spotlight during her appearance on The X Factor singing competition in 2012. At the time, she was paired with Camila Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane to form the group Fifth Harmony. During her time in the public eye, Lauren has been candid about having “body image issues” since being bullied in elementary school.

“I think I was like 18 or 19, and I was minding my business on the rooftop, in a bathing suit going in the pool,” she recalled while appearing on Red Table Talk: The Estefans in December 2022. “Later on that day, I go online and there’s just a slew of me tagged in a photo that was taken in my bathing suit, at an incredibly unflattering angle, from a dude who was on another roof.”

She added, “The amount of comments that I got, they were like, ‘Oh my god, you look like a whale, you’re so fat.’ I realized I was searching for these negative comments because they were the validation of my insecurity.”

Earlier that year, Lauren detailed her healing journey via Twitter.

“Falling in love with my body in all its glory, no matter what weight,” the “Trust Issues” singer wrote in May 2022. “Even if I don’t look like a photoshopped version of myself every second, this body is beautiful and houses my beautiful spirit and I LOVE HER.”

Honestly, we’re so here for Lauren embracing herself and slaying every red carpet she walks! Scroll through the gallery to see the singer’s best braless looks over the years.