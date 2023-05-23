NBA Superstar! LeBron James' Net Worth: How the Athlete Makes Money

Making moves outside the NBA! LeBron James is best known as a basketball star, but the athlete has found success across various industries over the years.

“Being a first-generational money-maker in the household is a scary thing for an 18-year-old,” the Ohio native recalled while chatting with Chase Bank about the early days of his career. “I went from sitting in classrooms and, in May, graduating high school, to being a multi-millionaire a month later, in June, which is insane.”

LeBron has been playing in the NBA since 2003, when he was drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick that year. Since then, he’s continued to showcase his talents both on and off the court.

Keep reading for details on LeBron’s net worth and how he makes money.

What Is LeBron James’ Net Worth?

The sports star became the first active NBA player to make Forbes‘ list of billionaires in June 2022. At the time, the publication estimated that LeBron’s net worth was $1 billion.

“If it happens, it’s my biggest milestone. Obviously,” LeBron told GQ in 2014 about his goal to become a billionaire. “I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.”

Xinhua/Shutterstock

What Is LeBron James’ NBA Salary?

The basketball player became the highest-paid NBA player in August 2022, after signing a two-year $97.1 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN at the time.

Is LeBron James an Actor?

Aside from his NBA career, LeBron has also become a well-known name in Hollywood with various acting roles under his belt. Over the years, he’s appeared in movies and TV shows like Entourage, The LeBrons, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Smallfoot, Trainwreck and Houseparty, among others. He’s also taken on a producing role for some of these projects as well.

How Does LeBron James Make Money?

Other than his NBA and acting careers, LeBron has become a businessman, racking up tons of endorsement deals over the years. He’s partnered with Beats by Dre, Coca-Cola, Dunkin’ Brands, McDonald’s, Nike, and State Farm, among others. He’s also become an investor in companies such as Blaze Pizza and Lobos 1707, and is part owner of various sports teams in other leagues even joining the Fenway Sports Group as a partner in 2021.