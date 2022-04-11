Lizzo‘s shapewear collection is already off to a super sexy start! The singer personally modeled her new Yitty brand open-butt chaps in an Instagram video promoting her brand-new song.

Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

The “Good As Hell” songstress, 33, got out of a black SUV and walked up the stairs of a private plane, flaunting her body from all angles. She wore a black Yitty bra and matching thong underwear. The chaps sculpted her legs but not her bare derriere, which wasn’t held back by any form-fitting fabric.

Lizzo strutted up the stairs with pure confidence, turning around at one point to share a sassy look at the camera. The “Truth Hurts” singer posted the attention-grabbing video on Sunday, April 10 to alert fans that she has new music on the way!

“Song of the summer dropping 4/14,” she wrote in the caption, along with the tune’s title, “About Damn Time.” The opening bars of the new bop played as Lizzo did her sexy bare-butt strut to board the plane. The song’s bass-heavy, upbeat disco feel was absolutely perfect for the self-assured way she moved her body.

The singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared the same video in an Instagram story, writing, “Heard y’all was lookin’ for the song of the summer.” The Grammy winner hasn’t released new music since the August 2021 tune “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. Her last album, Cuz I Love You, dropped in 2019.

Lizzo has always been a beacon of body confidence and has totally been feeling herself with her new line of shapewear. She’s been modeling Yitty items via Instagram videos and photos, including one promoting her “Nearly Naked” collection featuring a nude bra and panties. Lizzo twerked up a storm in the shapewear in an April 2 video, where she noted in the caption, “My insecurities being cured in real time.”

While the “Jerome” singer is now proudly flaunting her nearly bare behind in thong underwear and assless chaps, she wasn’t always so confident about her curves.

“You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself. And I learned to love it. And now it’s the thing everybody can’t stop talking about,” she told CBS This Morning in December 2019, adding, “Be you. Do you. Don’t let anybody steal your joy.”