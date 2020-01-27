Nothing’s changed — she’s still 100 percent that bitch. Pop star Lizzo took to the stage during the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform her hit song, “Cuz I Love You,” and it’s no surprise she totally brought the house down. “Tonight is for Kobe Bryant,” she said as soon as she got on stage, referring to the basketball player’s shocking death. The 31-year-old wore a black dress embellished with sparkles as she strutted her stuff on the Staples Center stage … and, in turn, made us all feel like we were 100 percent that bitch, too.

Of course, Lizzo couldn’t help but sing her bop “Truth Hurts” while wearing an outfit that was truly out of this world. Lizzo rocked a sparkly leotard with neon lights on it while she got a flute solo on. “Welcome to the Grammys, bitch,” she said as she got a standing ovation.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Luckily for us, we have an incredible role model in the brunette beauty, but it took some time for her to come into the self-love she’s so synonymous with. “I had an insecurity about what a star looks like, or what a front-person looks like,” she told ELLE in their October 2019 issue. “I felt like I was inadequate; I felt like I wasn’t enough; I felt like people didn’t want to look at me and listen to what I had to say.”

“I take self-love very seriously,” she said to the outlet. “And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television … by lack of representation.”

She even revealed that she distinctly remembered a point where she knew the feeling was too much. “My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people,” Lizzo explained. “But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Amen, girl. Nowadays, the Detroit native has found a mindset that works for her. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she explained to Rolling Stone on January 22 for her cover story. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”