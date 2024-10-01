Lizzo is getting candid about bad mental health days amid her weight loss journey.

The “Good as Hell” singer, 36, took to TikTok on Monday, September 30, with a video of herself showing off her outfit — a dress designed to look like a long-sleeved black and red striped T-shirt layered under a short-sleeved white and black striped tee with a patterned denim skirt sticking out at the bottom. Lizzo completed the look with lace-up boots, hoop earrings and her hair pulled up in space buns.

The Grammy winner kept a somber expression as she modeled her ensemble. Over the video, Lizzo wrote, “I overate yesterday and I’m feeling really bad about it. I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment. And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too.”

Lizzo (real name: Melissa Jefferson) set the video to the motivational sound featuring the words, “You did good today. Really good. You might not see it, you might think it was just another day, but it wasn’t. Every step you took today was a step forward, no matter how small.”

The “Truth Hurts” songstress concluded in the caption, “If you’re going through this ur not alone,” adding a red heart emoji.

A source exclusively told Life & Style on September 5 that Lizzo, who has always been a champion of body positivity, has dropped more than 60 pounds in recent months. The singer has shared videos of her weight loss journey on social media, including a before-and-after video of herself at the gym in August.

“If you’re reading this … remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this,” she wrote in the caption.

The Michigan native opened up about her fitness progress in an April interview with The New York Times.

“I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly,” she said, revealing that she stays active by walking or doing Pilates each day. “I don’t really see it because if anyone who’s on a natural weight loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don’t really notice it until you notice it. Also the scale’s not really moving. But anyway, that doesn’t matter. I’m super proud of my current lifestyle.”

Lizzo struggled with her mental health after three former tour dancers accused her of sexual harassment and creating a toxic workplace in an August 2023 lawsuit. Lizzo claimed that the allegations were false, but the dancers doubled down on their claims. The lawsuit was put on hold in March, pending appeals.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” she wrote on Instagram in March. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s–t. I QUIT.”

On September 20, Lizzo fired back at Ozempic accusations, revealing that she put months of hard work into getting her slimmer figure.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she wrote in a video on Instagram. She included a screenshot of a commenter asking, “Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke?”

Lizzo simply replied, “Whyyyy do u follow me?” In the caption of the video, the singer added, “‘oZeMpIc oR cOkE?’ – a fan.”