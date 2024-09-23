Lizzo slammed rumors that she used Ozempic amid her weight loss journey, revealing that she put in a lot of hard work for her figure.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit,” Lizzo, 36, wrote in a video shared via Instagram on September 20, which showed her wearing a silk robe.

In addition to posting several photos of herself in the robe, Lizzo – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson – included a screenshot of one social media user asking in a previous post, “Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke?”

Lizzo simply responded to the comment, “Whyyyy do u follow me?”

She continued to poke fun at the allegations by captioning the more recent post, “oZeMpIc oR cOkE?” – a fan.”

Several of Lizzo’s fans took to the comments section to praise Lizzo for standing up to the social media troll. “I’ve been noticing the changes these last few months but I didn’t mention it because it’s 2024 and we shouldn’t be talking about anyone’s body. However, you look AMAZING!!” one person commented.

Meanwhile, others complimented her for the hard work she’s put into improving her health. “You look healthy and you can see the work so anyone with some life experience knows it can’t be either one,” an additional fan wrote.

Ozempic is a semaglutide that is commonly prescribed to adults with diabetes, and it has made headlines for being used for weight loss in recent years.

Lizzo – who has been an advocate for body positivity – previously opened up about her fitness journey in April. “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly,” the “Truth Hurts” singer told The New York Times back in April, revealing that she stays active by walking or doing Pilates each day. “I don’t really see it because if anyone who’s on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don’t really notice it until you notice it. Also the scale’s not really moving. But anyway, that doesn’t matter. I’m super proud of my current lifestyle.”

Lizzo then added that her longtime body positive mindset has evolved into “body neutrality.”

“I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” she continued. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

The “About Damn Time” singer then insisted that her “body is nobody’s business.”

Lizzo first opened up about her weight loss when admitting she was tired of “being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look” in March.

Meanwhile, an industry source exclusively told Life & Style earlier in September that Lizzo had shed more than 60 pounds since she began focusing on her health. In light of shedding the weight, she has gone on to flaunt her thinner figure in several photos and videos shared via social media.