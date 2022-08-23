Crusin’. Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon rocked a tiny bikini while enjoying a boat ride with her superstar mom and brother Rocco on Sunday, August 21.

The famous family enjoyed a day on the water in Taormina, Sicily, with a group of friends, as seen in photos obtained by Life & Style. Lourdes sported an itty-bitty upside-down bikini top and a striped bucket hat.

The “Hung Up” mother, on the other hand, was covered up in a long sleeve shirt, a coverup and a big straw hat. She engaged with her children’s friends in conversation while also partaking in a seemingly juicy conversation with Lourdes.

The celebrity daughter has always had a bold sense of fashion, and even launched her own teen clothing line, Material Girl, in 2011. “It was really hard at first because I didn’t know what I was doing,” she told the Washington Post at the time, while being just 14 years old. “I was like, ‘You know, not a lot of people wear this. Let me just wear it.’ It wasn’t even that it looked good on me. I was just like, ‘Let me do this because not a lot of people are doing it,’” she continued.

“Now, I feel like I can follow fashion a lot better than I used to but also have some of my own take on it.”

Now, Lourdes has taken her passion for fashion and turned it into a modeling career for high end designers. In 2022, she modeled for brands like Calvin Klein and Burberry. She even worked with Mugler, starring in their June 2022 video campaign that displayed risqué outfits.

The Savage x Fenty model wore a nude cutout bodysuit while seductively posing on top of a vintage convertible, as seen in the Mugler video. “@MUGLEROFFICIAL WIT. MY MAIN SQUEEEEeeeeeZE @EARTHEATER THANK YOU GRACIAS MERCI @cadwallader @haleywollens @torso.solutions for letting me be apart of this fab & crazy journey againnnnnn #Pur,” she captioned her June 2022 Instagram post.

Lourdes even collaborated with R&B singer Kali Uchis on her denim line, BODIED by UCHIS. The designer sported Y2K-style lowrise jeans with fringe details throughout the bottoms. “In my Obession jeans by LA PRINCESA @KALIUCHIS 👅 BODIED BY UCHIS,” she captioned her July 2022 Instagram photo of the two in a twinning moment while inside a vintage low rider.

Whether it’s a tiny bikini or a sexy fashion campaign, Lourdes always slays the look. Keep scrolling to see her bikini photos.